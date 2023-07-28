‘Jugaad knows no bound’: Man turns car into cosy bedroom

Motorvloggers share incredible videos on YouTube that show them experimenting with various vehicles. Not just reviewing newly launched cars, there are some who also show how to modify cars. Deepak Gupta, “a full-time traveller, Youtuber and motovlogger”, is among them too. And, his recent video has left people stunned. It shows him transforming a 5-door Jimny SUV into a cosy bedroom.

“Ye bana di Jimny 5 doser camper van. Bed setup in 5 door Jimny India [Turned 5-door Jimmy into a camper van],” he wrote as he posted the video. The video opens to show Gupta explaining his plan to install a bed inside the SUV. He then goes on to remove the backseats from the car and also the cover on top of the vehicle floor. After this, he puts a mattress in the space covered with a bedsheet. With the help of his wife, he then fills the spaces with pillows. Once done, he shows the fully transformed bedroom.

Take a look at this video of a man turning a car into a bedroom:

The video was posted a few days ago on July 23. Since being shared, the video has accumulated close to 79,000 views and counting. Additionally, it has gathered nearly 3,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how YouTube users reacted to this video of a modified car:

“Wow! Truly Indian innovation - Jugaad as we call it knows no bounds! All of you are just amazing! Looking forward to your other Jimny adventures!” shared a YouTube user. “The spirit of adventure is in the family,” posted another. “Make an inflatable bed that can fit the shape of the seat,” suggested a third. “Good plan,” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on the video of the modified car?