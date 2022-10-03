Juhi Parmar posts video with daughter as they do Garba dance in sneakers. Watch

Actor Juhi Parmar often takes to her Instagram page to share different kinds of photos and videos, many of which happen to be with her sweet little daughter - Samairra. Recently, on the occasion of Navratri, she has taken to her page in order to post a video of her and her little one doing some Garba dance in full festive spirits and bright smiles. The duo can be seen dressed in lovely ghagra cholis and the twist in this video is that they can also be seen wearing sneakers. As this is not exactly the norm, the actor has also shared a write-up as part of the caption that speaks about why she has chosen this particular kind of footwear for both herself and her daughter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The time of colours, of traditional outfits, of dance and so much more….Sammy and I are giving this Navratri a little twist by keeping our comfort in check, sneakers and Garba, that’s quite a combination! Enjoy the festive season coming up and dance away!” reads the caption. This dance video has been shared on Parmar’s official page where she has over seven lakh followers.

Watch the video right here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This video was posted on September 25 and has already received over 39,000 likes.

"Wonderful dance," wrote a user on Instagram. "You give positive vibes to us ma'am," said a second. "All-time favourite," said a third.