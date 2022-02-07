Kacha Badam singer collabs with Amit Dhull, Nisha Bhatt for viral Haryanvi remix

If you are a regular on Instagram, or right about any social media platform, then you sure must have come across the viral Kacha Badam trend. The original singer of this song is a man named Bhuban Badyakar from West Bengal. He had made this song up in order to sell some peanuts as he travelled from village to village. Little did he know that it would lead to him collaborating with Haryanvi artists for a remix version of it one day.

The song has kept trending from the very day that it was discovered and given rise to several dance and Instagram Reels trends. Recently, a Haryanvi singer named Amit Dhull has collaborated with Badyakar to create a Kacha Badam remix with a Haryanvi twist. The video shows some dance steps that are performed by people who have taken part in the trend on social media.

The video also stars social media influencer Nisha Bhatt. The peanut seller who has turned into an Internet sensation can be seen in the video as he grooves to his own beats. But this time, in a more professional manner than how he had gone viral. And there were no peanuts in sight.

Watch the Kacha Badam Haryanvi remix right here:

The video was posted on YouTube on February 5. Since being posted, the music video has accumulated more than 31 lakh views. It has also received various comments from people who couldn't stop appreciating how peppy this track is.

“Power of social media, let him make his dream complete. Proud of the hidden talent of our India,” posted a YouTube user. “I can't understand the words but I love this song very much... love from Sri Lanka,” commented another individual. “Excellently composed... outstanding,” wrote a third, followed by thumbs up emojis.

What are your thoughts on the Kacha Badam Haryanvi remix?