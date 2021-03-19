IND USA
Kajol took to Instagram to share the image.(Instagram/@kajol)
trending

Kajol’s post on ‘Traits of a Gobbler’ leaves people chuckling

“I felt that,” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on Kajol's witty post.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 03:07 PM IST

If you’re someone who follows actor Kajol on Instagram, you may be aware of the different types of posts she shares. While some of them give a snippet of her life, others are so witty that they make one chuckle. Case in point, her recent post showcasing the ‘Traits of a Gobbler’.

Shared about a few hours ago, this post is making many LOL and will likely make you laugh as well. And, if you’re someone who loves eating but finds it tiresome to cook, then chances are you’ll relate to it too.

Take a look at what she posted:

Since being shared, her post has gathered nearly 1.4 lakh likes – and the numbers are quickly increasing. It has also accumulated nearly 1,500 comments. Some wrote how they agree with Kajol’s post. A few also shared witty comments.

“True and then it takes much longer to wash all the plates and pots,” shared an Instagram user. “I felt that,” posted another. Truth be told, we felt that too.

As for this individual, they wrote, “Hahaha, exactly.” Many simply shared laughing out loud or heart emojis to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the Instagram post?

