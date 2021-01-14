IND USA
Kamala Harris shared this post on January 13.(Instagram/@kamalaharris)
Kamala Harris’ touching Instagram post about her mother wins netizens’ hearts. Seen it yet?

“She was all of five feet, but if you ever met her you would think she was seven feet tall,” reads a bit of the text shared by the US Vice President-elect alongside three images.
By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 06:25 PM IST

Kamala Harris, set to become the first female, first Indian American and first Black vice president of the US, is on the verge of a monumental moment in history. With the inauguration less than a week away, the US Vice President-elect took to Instagram to share some reflective thoughts about her roots. Harris shared a post about her mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, and her influence on the Vice President-elect. The heartfelt post, which has been praised by many, is the first in a series of shares that will detail people, places, and moments that have influenced Harris' life.

Harris shared the post on January 13. It encompasses images from her childhood with a touching caption. It reads, "My parents were born half a world apart from each other: my mother in India and my dad in Jamaica. But like so many others, they came to America in pursuit of a dream. And that dream was a dream for themselves, for me, and for my sister Maya".

The text further states, "Born in Oakland, I was raised by my mother Shyamala Gopalan Harris, one of the few women of color to have a position as a scientist at the University of California, Berkeley. She was all of five feet, but if you ever met her you would think she was seven feet tall. It’s because of her that I was raised in a community where we were taught to see a world beyond just ourselves".

Read the rest of the caption by checking out the post below:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has accumulated over 1.7 million likes and has also garnered many appreciative comments.

Here's what Instagram users had to say about it. One person said, "You are such an amazing example! Keep on shining and do what you do best".

Another individual wrote, "Wishing you every success". "Thank you for sharing," read one comment under the share.

What are your thoughts on this?

