Karnataka woman loses 1.5 lakh iPhone during vacation in Kerala, then this happens

During her vacation to Kerala, a woman from Karnataka lost her iPhone. The incident happened when she was enjoying the waves from atop large rocks on the beach. Despite initial efforts, the phone couldn’t be retrieved. However, the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services teamed up with good samaritans and retrieved the phone in seven hours. Kerala: The iPhone that belongs to a woman from Karnataka was retrieved in seven hours. (Instagram/@paganhindu)

“The iPhone worth 1,50,000 of the Karnataka woman who was staying in our chalet fell between the huge rocks on the beach. Despite the efforts, nothing could be retrieved,” reads the caption written alongside the video shared on Instagram.

It further read, “Despite the efforts, nothing could be retrieved. The strong waves, along with winds and rain, made the situation challenging.”

The Instagram page also shared that despite the unfavourable conditions, the iPhone was recovered after seven hours: “However, Antiliya chalet team along with Kerala fire and rescue department took 7 hours of effort to recover the mobile phone. Antiliya chalet would like to thank Suhail and Kerala Fire and Rescue team for helping in this.”

The video was shared on the Instagram page of the chalet where the woman stayed during her vacation in Kerala. Since being shared on May 25, the video has gone viral with over 1.6 million views and counting. Many even took to the comments section of the viral video to share their thoughts.

“She should have claimed insurance instead,” wrote an individual.

Another added, “Respect for the fire department.”

“Kerala fire force, love you. I am from Karnataka,” expressed a third.

A fourth joined, “Great work.”