Kartik Aaryan’s sweet gesture for Kiara Advani at Satyaprem Ki Katha song launch

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani attended the launch of a new song Sun Sajni from their upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha on June 21. During the launch, the duo not only talked about their upcoming film but also performed cool dance steps to the track. After their dance performance, a sweet gesture by Kartik Aaryan has gone viral.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani at the song launch from their upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha. (Instagram/@varindertchawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kiara Advani had taken off her shoes while dancing. After the performance, she went on to pick them up to put on her heels. This is when Kartik Aaryan stepped in and helped Kiara pick her shoe. He then goes on to support her while she puts on her shoes.

The video is being shared across various social media platforms with heartwarming captions. Just like this post by photographer Varinder Chawla. “Ek hi to dil hai kitni baar jitoge [How many times will you win the same heart]. A heartwarming moment as #KartikAaryan lends a helping hand to #KiaraAdvani with her sandals at the #SatyaPremKiiKatha song launch,” he shared.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The song Sun Sajni is a garba number from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha. The song shows the duo showcasing some beautiful dance moves wearing traditional attire. Sung by Meet Bros, Parampara Tandon, Piyush Mehroliyaa, the song is written by Kumaar.

Satyaprem Ki Katha is the second film where Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are working together. In 2022, they were seen together in the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.