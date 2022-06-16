Kenny Sebastian’s name appears on an English term paper, comedian reacts

Comedian Kenny Sebastian recently took to his Instagram page to share a post that has now created a chatter. He shared an image of a question paper that shows his name on one of the questions. He also posted how it made him feel amazing about how far he has made it.

“Someone DM’d me that I am on their English term paper. This feels more like an achievement than any award honestly. Shoutout to the person who formulated the question (exam paper person?). I like how professional I am in the question. I just postponed the show, I didn’t cancel it,” he wrote.

In the next few lines, he also witty added how he would love to use the format in the question paper to announce his next tour. “I want to announce my tour like this as well. On English question papers. “‘Kenny Sebastian is performing in your city. Write a letter to your family inviting them to go for it together.’ 5 marks,” he added.

“Also English was my favourite subject (and teacher) in school. Full circle hahaha,” he further added and concluded the caption. The comedian also posted an image of the question paper with his name on it.

“Mr. Kenny Sebastian, the popular stand-up comedian was to perform in your school. Due to some reasons, the programme is postponed. Write a notice in about 50 words informing the students about the new date on which he is coming. You are Ali/Alisia, Secretary Arts Club, The Sunrise Public School, Delhi,” reads the question.

Take a look at the post:

The post has been shared about 21 hours ago. Since being posted, the share has accumulated more than 66,000 likes. It has also gathered tons of comments from people.

“Niceeeee bro,” wrote an Instagram user. “I badly want to write these answers because English was my favourite subject too!” posted another. “Why didn’t I have these questions back in school,” wondered a third. “That's so cool. I'd attempt that question for sureeee,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the post by Kenny Sebastian?