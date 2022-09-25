Kerala bride's photoshoot in middle of waterlogged road stuns netizens. Watch

In various areas around the nation, it has been significantly raining recently, and as a result, many streets and roadways are now submerged in water. A bride from Kerala, however, decided to make use of her wedding photoshoot to bring attention to the poor condition of her city's roadways, something that a lot of people have praised her in the comments section for. In order to highlight the potholes on the roads that were filled with water, the bride and her wedding photographer chose to take a series of bridal pictures there. On Instagram, images and videos of this particular bride, strolling down the streets that are covered in potholes and muddy water while wearing a red ensemble have gone viral.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Arrow Wedding Company posted this viral video on Instagram. The page has over 95,500 dedicated followers on it so far. One gets to easily observe in this video how the bride emerges wearing beautiful ornaments and her wedding attire. She walks through a lane that is strewn with water-filled potholes and is frequented by a lot of passing automobiles.

Take a look at one of the photos from this photoshoot:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

And here is a video of it that has been going viral all over Instagram, the caption to which roughly translates to, “Bridal photoshoot in the middle of the road.”

This video was posted on September 11 and has already received over 5.8 million views. Additionally, it has gotten a lot of positive feedback, and the numbers keep rising.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}