Kerala couple invites Indian Army to their wedding, receives this sweet reply

In a wholesome gesture, a couple from Kerala sent their wedding invite to the Indian Army. Rahul and Kartikha, who got married on 10th November 2022, sent their wedding invite along with a wholesome note to the Indian Army. In the note, the couple wrote that they are thankful to the Army for their love, determination, and patriotism toward the country. They further added, "We owe a deep debt of gratitude to you for keeping us safe. Because of you, we sleep peacefully. Thank you for giving us happy days with our loved ones. Because of you, we are getting married happily. We are extremely delighted to invite you on our special day. We wish your presence and blessings."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Indian Army shared the invite on their official Instagram page and wrote, "Best Wishes. #IndianArmy conveys sincere thanks to Rahul & Karthika for the wedding Invite and wishes the couple a very Happy & Blissful Wedded Life. #TogetherForever"

Take a look at their post here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This image was shared a day back. Since then, it has been liked 82,000 times and has several comments.

One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "Great gesture by these two." A second person said, "This is amazing!" "The best to express the love we've in our hearts for our real heroes," said a third. A fourth person said, "Wow, this is the best wedding invite ever. Jai hind to our real heroes."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON