Kerala farmer drives Audi to a local market, sells fresh spinach

A video of a farmer driving a luxury car to a roadside market to sell fresh produce has gone viral on social media. The video shows the man harvesting his produce with the help of another man before driving his Audi A4 to the local roadside market to sell it.

The video capturing the farmer driving Audi to a local market to sell his produce has raked up more than 8.7 million views. (Instagram/@variety_farmer)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared by content creator Sujith on his Instagram page called ‘Variety Farmer’. In the bio on the page, he wrote that he has been into farming for more than ten years and has received three state-level awards for the same.

“When I went in the Audi car and sold spinach,” reads the caption to the video when translated from Malayalam into English.

The video opens to show Sujith harvesting red spinach from his field. As the video goes on, he drives his Audi A4 to a local market. Next, he unloads his produce from another vehicle and sells them. After a successful day at the market, Sujith walks back to his luxury car and opens its gate. Towards the end, he wraps lungi around his waist, takes a seat in his car and drives away.

Watch the viral video here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared four days ago on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 8.7 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even shared their thoughts in the comments.

Here’s how people reacted to this viral video:

“Got it. I have to buy an Audi first before I can sell vegetables,” joked an individual.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another added, “I wish all the Indian farmers to be well settled like him. Grow fresh vegetables and sell them . Respect.”

“Great inspiration for youth who perceive agriculture,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Do what you love. Hardwork and dedication pays off.”

“Super,” wrote a fifth, while a sixth joined, “Itna ameer hona hai [I want to be this rich].”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON