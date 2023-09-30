Kerala farmer drives Audi to a local market, sells fresh spinach
The man from Kerala has been into farming for more than ten years. He has so far received three awards at the state level for farming.
A video of a farmer driving a luxury car to a roadside market to sell fresh produce has gone viral on social media. The video shows the man harvesting his produce with the help of another man before driving his Audi A4 to the local roadside market to sell it.
The video was shared by content creator Sujith on his Instagram page called ‘Variety Farmer’. In the bio on the page, he wrote that he has been into farming for more than ten years and has received three state-level awards for the same.
Read| From Mexico, Thailand to UP villages; dragon fruit farming a growing trend among farmers
“When I went in the Audi car and sold spinach,” reads the caption to the video when translated from Malayalam into English.
The video opens to show Sujith harvesting red spinach from his field. As the video goes on, he drives his Audi A4 to a local market. Next, he unloads his produce from another vehicle and sells them. After a successful day at the market, Sujith walks back to his luxury car and opens its gate. Towards the end, he wraps lungi around his waist, takes a seat in his car and drives away.
Watch the viral video here:
The video was shared four days ago on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 8.7 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even shared their thoughts in the comments.
Here’s how people reacted to this viral video:
“Got it. I have to buy an Audi first before I can sell vegetables,” joked an individual.
Another added, “I wish all the Indian farmers to be well settled like him. Grow fresh vegetables and sell them . Respect.”
“Great inspiration for youth who perceive agriculture,” expressed a third.
A fourth commented, “Do what you love. Hardwork and dedication pays off.”
“Super,” wrote a fifth, while a sixth joined, “Itna ameer hona hai [I want to be this rich].”