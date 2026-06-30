Kerala has ‘best people,’ Delhi has…: German vlogger’s ‘brutally honest’ take on Indian states

A German travel vlogger's "brutally honest" review of India has taken social media by storm after he ranked his favourite experiences across the country. Christian Betzmann, who has explored over 20 Indian states, shared an engaging Instagram post breaking down the best spots for food, adventure, and community. While his high praise for states like Punjab, Meghalaya, and Kerala resonated deeply with travel enthusiasts, his blunt critique of Delhi’s pollution sparked an equally intense conversation.

German vlogger Christian Betzmann shared his thoughts after visiting different states in India. (Instagram/@chrisbetzmann)

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“After travelling to over 20 States in India, here is my honest rating! There's sooo many places I could mention all over again tho,” vlogger Christian Betzmann wrote on Instagram and shared a series of visuals.

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The first one read, “I visited 20 States in India. Here's my brutally honest ranking.”

In the subsequent visuals, he shared glimpses of the various Indian destinations he visited, accompanied by text describing his experience at each.

While he named Punjab as the “best religious place,” he shared how he had “best adventures” in Meghalaya. Betzmann continued, saying that he met “best people” in Kerala, found the “best community” in Goa, and the “best food” in Rajasthan. While he had praised the other places he visited, he felt Delhi was “most polluted”.

Take a look at the post:

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What did social media say?

{{^usCountry}} An individual joked, “Bro should get an Aadhaar card now.” Another commented, “Next time, visit West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Odisha too! You will get some more aspects to admire in India, too!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An individual joked, “Bro should get an Aadhaar card now.” Another commented, “Next time, visit West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Odisha too! You will get some more aspects to admire in India, too!” {{/usCountry}}

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A third expressed, “You haven’t been to Jammu and Kashmir yet or Leh, Ladakh!!!” Betzmann responded, “Nope, not yet.” A fourth wrote, “Bro, you forgot Uttarakhand. It's Dev Bhoomi, home of the Gods. Definitely the best mountains, best nature, best temples and best people.”

Who is Christian Betzmann?

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He is a German vlogger who makes luxury travel content. Having travelled to more than 40 countries, he documents and shares his global journeys on social media. At the time of writing this report, he had over 2.7 lakh followers on Instagram and 4.7 lakh subscribers on his YouTube channel called “BETZMANN VLOGS”.

He was engaged to Pakistani actress Zoya Nasir and converted to Islam during their relationship. However, she reportedly called off the engagement over Betzmann’s social media remarks on Palestine and Pakistan.

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“It’s with a heavy heart I’m announcing that Christian Betzmann and I are no longer engaged to be married. His sudden change in stance towards my culture, my country, my people and insensitivity towards my religion has lead me to take this difficult and irrevocable decision,” Nasir wrote on social media in 2021. She added, “I wish Chris a bright and happy future.”