Woman’s ‘honest ratings of life in India’ after spending 17 years in US: ‘Some things are even better than I expected’

A woman who recently relocated to India after 17 years in the United States has shared her honest, unfiltered perspective on repatriation. Dhara, a content creator on Instagram, said that while she is still adjusting to the massive cultural shift, her experience has been a mix of pleasant surprises and everyday challenges. She claims that while some aspects of daily life back home have vastly exceeded her expectations, others, particularly navigating public infrastructure, remain a major work in progress. The woman who returned to India from the US after 17 years. (Instagram/@twinsbymyside)

“I moved back to India after 17 years in the US, and these are my completely subjective ratings,” Dhara wrote on Instagram. She explained, “Some things have been even better than I expected, some things have taken a little getting used to, and a few we are still working on.”

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She further expressed her surprise at UPI. “One thing’s for sure though: UPI deserves all the hype.”

In a video, she rated different aspects of her life in India. While she rated both food and convenience, including online grocery shopping, 10/10, she said that her traffic gets 0.

In the rest of the clip, she rated Mumbai's weather, festivals, and UPI, and talked about her life back home.

(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Dhara. This report will be updated when she responds.)