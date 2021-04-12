Kerala Police’s vaccination advisory with Boney M’s Rasputin twist goes viral

If you have been using social media for the past few days, chances are you’ve seen several videos of people taking up the Rasputin challenge. Under this trend, people are sharing videos of themselves dancing to the song Rasputin by the band Boney M. The latest one to join is Kerala Police. They have shared an advisory under the trend and it is winning people over.

The video has now gone viral with many sharing it across different social media platforms. “Get vaccinated from nearest vaccination centre…crush the curve…back to basics,” they wrote while posting the video.

Since being posted, the video has gathered tons of comments from people. Many also appreciated the department’s creativity.

“Great approach Greetings to sunny Kerala from Slovakia. Wish I could visit Kerala again,” wrote a Twitter user. “Quite a contemporary way of promoting vaccination. Need of the hour!” praised another. “Great,” expressed a third.

Earlier this month, a video of two students from Thrissur Medical College in Kerala, Naveen K Razak and Janaki M Omkumar, dancing to this song went crazy viral.

