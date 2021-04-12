Home / Trending / Kerala Police’s vaccination advisory with Boney M’s Rasputin twist goes viral
trending

Kerala Police’s vaccination advisory with Boney M’s Rasputin twist goes viral

“Get vaccinated from nearest vaccination centre…crush the curve…back to basics,” Kerala Police wrote while sharing the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 12:53 AM IST
Kerala Police took to Twitter to share the advisory post.(Twitter/@TheKeralaPolice)

If you have been using social media for the past few days, chances are you’ve seen several videos of people taking up the Rasputin challenge. Under this trend, people are sharing videos of themselves dancing to the song Rasputin by the band Boney M. The latest one to join is Kerala Police. They have shared an advisory under the trend and it is winning people over.

The video has now gone viral with many sharing it across different social media platforms. “Get vaccinated from nearest vaccination centre…crush the curve…back to basics,” they wrote while posting the video.

Wondering what the clip shows? Take a look yourself:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Michelle Obama shares picture of her dogs with this sweet caption

From night guard to IIM professor: 28-year-old Kerala man's story goes viral

Red panda plays with its puzzle feeder. Watch cute video

David Warner’s post about his ‘number 1 supporters’ wins people’s hearts

Since being posted, the video has gathered tons of comments from people. Many also appreciated the department’s creativity.

“Great approach Greetings to sunny Kerala from Slovakia. Wish I could visit Kerala again,” wrote a Twitter user. “Quite a contemporary way of promoting vaccination. Need of the hour!” praised another. “Great,” expressed a third.

Earlier this month, a video of two students from Thrissur Medical College in Kerala, Naveen K Razak and Janaki M Omkumar, dancing to this song went crazy viral.

What do you think of Kerala Police’s post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala police twitter video

Related Stories

trending

Police departments use Rahul Dravid’s viral ad clip to share advisory posts

PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 09:11 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP