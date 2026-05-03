Kerala temple elephant goes on rampage, flips car like toy in dramatic video

An elephant went on a rampage in Kerala on May 1, killing one person and injuring another. Dramatic footage shows the animal flipping a car and uprooting a tree, besides damaging two-wheelers and other property.

The elephant was seen lifting and flipping a car.

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According to a PTI report, the incident unfolded when the captive elephant, brought to a temple at Kidangoor in Angamaly near Kochi, turned violent. It killed the driver of the lorry in which it was transported and seriously injured its primary mahout, an officer of Angamaly police station said.

Elephant goes on rampage

The elephant, Mayyanad Parthasarathy, was brought to a temple in Angamaly from Kollam on Friday, Manorama reported. However, it broke free of its restraints on reaching the Kidangoor Mahavishnu Temple and went on a rampage.

A video shared on social media shows the elephant lifting a Maruti Swift car and banging it on the ground. It attacked the car several times, destroying it completely. The jumbo was also filmed dragging an uprooted tree around,

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{{^usCountry}} Elephant’s rampage kills one {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Elephant’s rampage kills one {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The elephant attacked cars and two-wheelers parked near the Kidangoor Mahavishnu Temple in Angamaly on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The elephant attacked cars and two-wheelers parked near the Kidangoor Mahavishnu Temple in Angamaly on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The rampage claimed the life of a driver who tried to bring the agitated animal under control. The victim was identified as Vishnu, a native of Kollam. Authorities say that he died on the spot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The rampage claimed the life of a driver who tried to bring the agitated animal under control. The victim was identified as Vishnu, a native of Kollam. Authorities say that he died on the spot. {{/usCountry}}

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The mahout, named Pradeep, was also treated for injuries at a hospital. He is reportedly recovering.

(Also read: No clear trigger in recent Dudhwa elephant attack)

It took several hours to tranquilize and capture the elephant. Personnel from the Elephant Squad of the Forest Department tried to capture the jumbo before it moved out from the temple premises to a more populated area.

Later, around noon, over two hours after the jumbo became violent, it was tranquilised by a veterinarian.

After being darted, the elephant became even more agitated for a brief time and flipped over another vehicle inside the temple premises.

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Subsequently, the jumbo calmed down gradually, allowing the Forest Department team to tie ropes to its hind legs and restrain it by tying the elephant to a couple of trees, according to visuals on TV channels.

A person claiming to be associated with the elephant said that the jumbo had in the past participated in the Thrissur Pooram festival and was calm by nature.

"It has not been violent in the past. Something must have triggered it. It is calm now," he told a TV channel.

(With inputs from PTI)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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