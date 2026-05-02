No clear trigger in recent Dudhwa elephant attack

A day after a camp elephant at Dudhwa Tiger Reserve fatally attacked its handler, forest officials and wildlife experts are still searching for answers, with no clear trigger in sight. The elephant was neither in ‘musth’ nor was there any sign of agression observed in him earlier. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE ONLY)

Vinayak, a 13-year-old elephant, had on Wednesday suddenly charged at his handler, Ram Vilas, while being led for a routine bath after patrolling in the rhino area of the south Sonaripur range. The handler later succumbed to his injuries.

What has unsettled authorities is the absence of any obvious cause. Officials said the elephant was neither in musth (heat) nor had it shown prior signs of aggression. Soon after the attack, Vinayak was reported to have returned to a calm state, deepening the mystery around the sudden outburst.

The elephant was neither in ‘musth’ nor was there any sign of agression observed in him earlier, field director H. Rajamohan told HT on Wednesday.

“It is unusual, but not entirely inexplicable,” said Ramesh Pandey, additional director general (Wildlife). He noted that even well-acquainted captive elephants can turn aggressive under stress or due to subtle behavioural triggers that may not be immediately visible.

Echoing this, Aritra Kshettry of WWF-India stressed the need for detailed behavioural profiling of camp elephants. “Like humans, elephants have individual temperaments. Tracking patterns --past aggression, stress signals, interactions--can help anticipate risks,” he said.

Forest officials have since isolated Vinayak and placed him under observation. The department is now examining his behavioural history and working conditions to identify any overlooked stress factors.

The incident has prompted calls within the department to strengthen safety protocols for handlers and maintain systematic behavioural records of captive elephants, an effort experts say could help prevent ‘such rare’ but fatal episodes.