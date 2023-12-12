Kesariya, Maan Meri Jaan make it to Google’s top ‘Hum to Search’ songs in 2023, check others on the list

Google’s ‘Year in Search 2023’ wrap is out now. The list covers the most searched queries by people on Google across the globe. One of the sections on the list highlights the songs people searched for by humming or singing. This year, two songs from India made it to the top 5 of the ‘Hum to Search: Top Songs’ list. The song Kesariya, from the film Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, secured the second spot, while Maan Meri Jaan by King grabbed the fourth spot on the list. Additionally, Coke Studio’s Pasoori also made it to the list. Both Kesariya and Maan Meri Jaan were most searched in January this year. (Screengrab)

According to the list, January saw the highest number of searches for the song Kesariya. The track was released in July 2022 and featured Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the music video. The song was penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Pritam. Arijit Singh provided vocals for the song.

Interestingly, King’s Maan Meri Jaan was also the most searched in January. The song is a part of the album Champagne Talk and narrates the highs and lows of a romantic relationship between two individuals. It was searched for the most in Tanzania, followed by India, Pakistan, and Nepal.

While these Indian songs got people humming worldwide, Coke Studio’s Pasoori by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill grabbed the eighth spot on the list. It was also the most Googled song in 2022.

Pop band Imagine Dragons’ Bones topped the list. アイドル, a song by Japanese super duo YOASOBI, claimed the third spot on this list. It is also the most searched song on Google this year. Another song by Imagine Dragons, Believer, grabbed the fifth spot on the list. Mockingbird by Eminem is on the sixth spot, while Stephen Sanchez’s Until I Found You is on the seventh. Fujii Kaze’s Shinunoga E-Wa and Pablix’s Turn Off The Phone claimed ninth and tenth spots, respectively.

How many of these songs have you listened to this year? Are any of these songs your favourite?