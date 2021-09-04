Kid intently looks at cat drinking water. Viral video ends with a sweet surprise

Are you looking for a sweet video to make your Saturday brighter? Then here is a video involving a cat and a kid that may do the trick. The clip is so sweet that you may end up watching it over and over again.

The video was originally shared a week ago on Insta page called @rie_mrmt. It, however, went viral after being shared on 9Gag’s Instagram page. Many are also re-sharing the super sweet video.

“Find someone who looks at you like this boy looks at the cat,” reads the caption 9Gag shared. The clip opens to show a cat drinking water out of a glass. The little kid sitting beside the feline is looking at the animal in awe. We won’t give away what happens next, so take a look at the video to watch the sweet surprise at the end.

The video has been shared about 15 hours ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated nearly 2.1 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted many to share love-filled comments.

“The cat likes him,” wrote an Instagram user. “Find someone who drinks beside you like this cat,” joked another. “This can be a great cartoon series,” suggested a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

