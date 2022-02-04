Kid joins meteorologist mom working from home, makes guest appearance on TV. Watch viral video

A video of a toddler joining her meteorologist mom working from home is the latest viral clip that people can’t get enough of. The video is a part of a weather forecast piece from the show Weekend Express with Susan Hendricks. The clip has now won people’s hearts, there is a chance that the video will make you say aww too.

Many are now sharing the video across various social media platforms. Just like this post shared by Twitter user Alex Donovan. He shared the video that shows meteorologist Rebecca Schuld reporting while holding her 13-week-old baby Fiona. What makes the video even more interesting to watch is how Schuld wittily includes her baby while talking about the weather.

Take a look at the video:

The video prompted many to share various love-filled comments. Just like this Twitter user who shared, “What a sweetheart.” Then there is this individual who wrote, “Her daughter will love that her mother did this.”

Schuld too reacted to the post shared by Donovan. She re-posted the video and wrote, “OMG... this appearance with baby Fiona is going bananas!! I think she needs to be put on payroll at this point.”

What are your thoughts on the video?

