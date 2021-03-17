Home / Trending / Kid laughs uncontrollably at parents’ water trick. Video will make you LOL too
trending

Kid laughs uncontrollably at parents’ water trick. Video will make you LOL too

Smiles guaranteed thanks to this video.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:34 AM IST
The little boy reacting to his parents' water bottle trick. (Instagram/@ghety____)

Few things are as sweet as the sound of a child's laughter and this video captures just that. This clip shows a kid laughing uncontrollably over his parents’ trick involving a water bottle. His reaction to the trick is sure to make you laugh as well.

The video was originally posted on an Instagram page named ‘ghety____’ back in March 2020. The clip, however, is once again making people laugh after it was posted on the Good News Movement Instagram page. The video, since being shared on the page on March 14, has collected over three million views.

“MAGIC! This sweet boy in Italy believes by holding his parents’ hands he can make the water travel from one person to the other,” says the caption shared along with the video. Watch the clip below. Chances are it will leave you feeling happy as well.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Chimps at Czech zoos enjoy daily Zoom video conferences

This delivery order with sweet messages is what you need to see today

These pet BFFs being all adorable may remind you of your bestie

Giant snake tries to attack zookeeper in video that may leave you shuddering

Wasn’t that just adorable? People on Instagram sure think so. The video has collected thousands of likes and tons of comments.

“That’s the best. Hands down made my day,” posted an individual. “Best laugh ever! He’s too cute!” added another. “His reaction is priceless,” wrote a third. We can’t help but agree.

“Watched this 4x and smiled every time. What a cutie!” shared a fourth.

What do you think about the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
JEE Main March 2021
Ram Swaroop Sharma
Virat Kohli
Covid-19 cases in India
Aamir Khan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP