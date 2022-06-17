Kid prepares a special package, gifts it to delivery driver. Watch adorable video

A sweet video involving a kid and a delivery driver has turned into a source of happiness for many on the Internet. The video shows the little one gifting a special package to the delivery driver. It is their expressions that may leave you with a huge smile on your face. Moreover, a special appearance by a dog makes the video even more delightful to watch.

The video was originally posted on TikTok. However, it created a chatter after being re-shared on Reddit. The clip is posted along with a short caption. “He absolutely loves the delivery driver so he made HER a package too!” it reads.

The video opens to show the boy running towards the delivery driver as she comes out of her vehicle. He then hands her a packet and asks her to open it. We won’t give away everything the video shows, so take a look to know more:

The video has been posted about 16 hours ago. Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 4.900 upvotes. The share has also accumulated various comments. Many couldn’t stop talking about the cuteness of the clip. There is also a possibility you will agree to the comments.

“Dog treat at the end for the win!” wrote a Reddit user. “Too adorable,” posted another. “This is the cutest,” expressed another.

