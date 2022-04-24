Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kid reveals to mom that she had pizza despite dad asking her to keep it a secret
Kid reveals to mom that she had pizza despite dad asking her to keep it a secret

This video that has been shared on Instagram and gone quite viral shows how a little girl tells her mom that she had pizza, despite her dad asking her not to.
The little girl, moments before revealing to her mother that she had pizza instead of healthy food in this Instagram video. (Instagram/@uncooltoddler)
Updated on Apr 24, 2022 02:29 PM IST
By Sohini Sengupta

The videos on the Internet that show hilarious and memorable moments of bonding between parents and their children are such a delight to watch. Just like this one video that has been shared on Instagram by a page named Uncool Toddler that chronicles the day-to-day activities of two kids named Ellie and Theo.

This video opens to show how Ellie was making a video call to her mom, who happened to be outside of the house at that moment. This is the very moment at which her father asked her to not reveal to her mother that she has just had pizza instead of some healthy food. And though she nods in agreement and promises that she won't reveal this top secret to her mother, what happens next will simply make you laugh out loud.

In the course of this video, it becomes increasingly clear that the little girl will probably not be able to keep this secret inside of her for too long. And soon enough you ask and see how she unknowingly slipped out the fact that she has had pizza to her mother. Her dad got so fed up by her “predictable” behaviour, that he called her by her full name - Eleanor.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram around six days ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop going ‘aww’ at this cute little girl and her failed attempt at keeping a secret from her mother. It has also received more than a whopping 5.9 million views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “I feel like she tried not to tell her but then in her head she was like, well she asked so blab blab blab.” “The rule to this is to never EVER tell children not to tell someone something. That’s a straight command of snitch that takes over their soul and they can’t control it! The price is in the pudding!” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Telling Ellie not to say it was like saying tell her.”

What are your thoughts on this viral video?

