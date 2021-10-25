Kid salutes security official at Bengaluru airport. Clip wins hearts, goes viral

There are videos on the Internet that show wonderful gestures by kids. Those videos often leave people both surprised and happy. This clip involving a kid and a security official at Bengaluru airport is a fine inclusion to that list. There is a chance that the wholesome video will leave you smiling.

Twitter user Abhishek Kumar Jha shared the video. “Yesterday at #BLR airport...This proud moment was captured by one of my friend...,” he wrote while sharing the video. In the post, Jha also tagged Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Manoj Muntashir, and B Praak. The video is set to the background score of a slow version of the song Teri Mitti. It is a song from the film Kesari starring Kumar and Chopra. Muntashir wrote the lyrics of the song and Praak sang the original version.

Take a look at the video that shows the kid’s wonderful gesture:

The video, since being shared a day ago on October 24, has gathered more than 71,000 views and counting. It is also being re-shared by many across different social media platforms.

The clip also prompted people to post various comments. They couldn't stop appreciating the kid's gesture.

“The soldier watches with curiosity, when he sees the salute.. even in his vehicle he gets into attention and salutes back, Wow!! Discipline,” wrote a Twitter user. “Lovely gestures from both sides,” posted another. “This indeed is the cutest video on Internet today,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?