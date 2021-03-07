Kid scores goal in ice hockey in the cutest way. Netizens are rooting for him

Videos showing kids behaving in the most intelligent ways are definitely a treat to watch. Now, a clip of a toddler scoring a goal in an ice hockey game has grabbed the attention of netizens and takes the cake for the mentioned category. The video, shared on Twitter by Rex Chapman is too cute to miss.

The video starts with the toddler well bundled in warm clothes standing in front of a small goal. As the clip goes on, he tries to push the hockey puck towards the goal with the stick. Failing to do so, he does something that may make you laugh out loud. “Little Man has it all figured out. Work smarter,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on March 4, the clip has garnered over 1.5 million views and tons of comments. People couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable kid and lauded his smart move to score the goal. Many simply shared heart emojis to show their liking for the clip.

What do you think of this adorable clip?

