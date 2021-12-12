Kid sees dog for the first time in life, video captures his ecstatic reaction

A video of a kid meeting a dog for the first time in life is winning hearts on Twitter. The adorable clip captures not only the kid’s ecstatic reaction to seeing the pooch but also the animal’s adorable interaction with him. There is a chance that the video will leave you grinning from ear to ear too.

It is unknown when the video was first captured or shared. However, it has been doing the rounds of the Internet for the past few months. Every now and then, people re-share the video. Just like this Twitter use who wrote “14 month old kid seeing a dog for the first time” and tweeted the video.

The clip opens to show the kid looking at the dog with his mouth agape in excitement. He then instantly starts clapping as the pooch slowly approaches him. The rest of the video shows the two cute creatures getting acquainted with each other.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared on December 9. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 70,000 views and counting. It has also gathered nearly 3,700 likes. People posted love-filled comments while reacting to the video.

“That's just beautiful,” wrote a Twitter user. “This is adorable. The little kid is so gentle and so is the dog. Love it,” posted another. “This is too cute,” expressed a third. “This is just so precious, I love it. Great video!!” commented a fourth. Many also shared heart emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?