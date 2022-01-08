Kid sees waterfall for the first time, her amazed reaction will make you smile

Do you remember how you felt when you saw a waterfall for the first time in your life? This video of a kid may remind you of that time. It is a video that shows the kid’s reaction to seeing a waterfall for the first time in her life. There is a possibility that her reaction will make you smile too.

The video was originally posted back in 2020 on YouTube with the caption, “My daughter, Simone, saw her first waterfall at Kaaterskill Falls in New York the other day, and she absolutely loved it. She is 9 months old, and she loves water and fountains, so this really must have blown her mind.”

The clip has again created a buzz after recently being posted on Reddit. “This Child’s reaction after being at Waterfall,” reads its caption./

The clip opens to show a kid smiling and giggling while looking at something. Within moments, the camera pans to show what she is looking at. It’s a gorgeous waterfall.

Take a look at the video:

The video, since being posted about 22 hours ago, has accumulated more than 62,000 upvotes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“That huge toothless smile when the camera pans back to them. So adorable. Definitely made me smile,” wrote a Reddit user. “The waterfall is beautiful and the baby is so cute!” posted another. “Oh my heart, waterfall or not, this baby is so awestruck. I wish we could feel that again too,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON