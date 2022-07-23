Kid tries hard not to smile while getting picture taken for visa. Watch

Official pictures are always bound by certain guidelines, especially if it is an image someone is going to get for their visa. For adults it is often an easy job to sit in the front of the camera to get the perfect picture. The case, however, is entirely different when it comes to kids. Just like the instance showed in this video. The clip shows how a kid keeps on smiling in front of the camera instead of posing with a neutral face.

The video is posted by Instagram user progaurav31. “Well it’s a Visa pic, so be a little serious. Although you are always told to smile, pose and pout in front of camera! Not your fault,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The clip shows a family member asking the kid to look straight at the camera. As the video progresses, it becomes clear that the little one is finding it very hard to stop smiling and posing.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted on July 6. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 6.4 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments.

“She’s so cute,” posted an Instagram user. “Struggle is real,” expressed another. “Cutie pie,” commented a third. “Hahahaha Cutie,” wrote a fourth. Many shared heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.