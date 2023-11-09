Kid was trick or treating... MrBeast did this to make him smile

People love dressing up and collecting toffees and chocolates on Halloween. However, have you ever imagined what would happen if you went trick or treating and, in return, you got an entire house? Sounds like a dream, right? Well, this actually turned into a reality for a boy. MrBeast took to Instagram to share a video of how he gifted an entire house to a boy who came to ask for candies. In the caption of the post, he wrote, "Trick or treat and keep the house."

Snapshot of the boy and his family's reaction after MrBeast gave them the house. (Instagram/@MrBeast)

The video opens to show a boy with his parents asking MrBeast for treats. In return, he gives him the house keys and says that the family just won the house. At first, the family is unable to believe what is happening, then when MrBeast gives them a house tour, the boy and his parents seem to get emotional. (Also Read: Is this bike 'flying'? Man's Halloween costume baffles people)

Watch this video of MrBeast gifting the house here:

This post was shared just a few days ago. Since being shared, it has garnered close to 40 million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments. Many people were happy to see the video.

Check out what people are saying about this clip here:

An individual wrote, "Imagine just going out trick or treating and you end up with a free home. I’d die on the spot to win something like that. I’m just going to keep on buying lottery tickets and pray for a win someday."

A second commented, "You blessed this family. Thank you."

A third posted, "I'm so grateful to know you. You are an amazing person, thank you so much for being so amazing."

"I love how many lives you’ve changed. I would love a chance to bless people they way you can!" expressed a fourth.

