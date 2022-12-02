Kid watches girls doing homework through shop’s window. Then this happens

The videos on the Internet that show heartwarming interactions between strangers are often amazing to watch. One such video is winning hearts online. The clip showcases reactions of the students to a kid watching them do homework.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Video creator Mary posted the video on their Instagram page. “So thankful for this! My daughter is going to remember it for sure,” they wrote while sharing the video. The clip shows the little kid looking inside a shop from a glass window. Two girls are seen doing homework while sitting inside. As the kid keeps watching, one of the students looks up to show her a cute drawing on her tab. A text on the video also adds context to the clip. “My daughter was watching these girls doing maths homework and what happens next is going to melt your heart,” it reads.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted five days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than three million views and counting. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Awe I bet that made their night too,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is how creativity is born in a child, by letting them explore and experience the things around them,” expressed another. “Awwwww that’s so sweet,” commented a third. “What a sweet young lady making that baby’s day like that,” posted a fourth.