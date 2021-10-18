Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Kids from Nigeria recreate Squid Game scenes, viral video impresses people
trending

Kids from Nigeria recreate Squid Game scenes, viral video impresses people

“If Squid game was shot in Ikorodu,” reads the caption shared along with the video.
The Squid Game related video has now wowed people.(Instagram/@ ikorodu_bois)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 12:59 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

A Squid Game related video shared on Instagram by a Nigerian comedy group named Ikorodu Bois has now created a buzz among people. The entertaining clip has also gone viral with over one million views.

“If Squid game was shot in Ikorodu,” reads the caption shared along with the clip. The video showcases certain scenes from the Netflix series that recently gained worldwide popularity. In this fantasy survival game show, debt-ridden people compete against each other to play childhood games to win a huge cash amount. The twist in the show is that the failed players perish.

The kids from the comedy group perfectly reenacted several scenes and the video has now left people impressed.

Take a look at the clip:

RELATED STORIES

The video has also accumulated tons of comments from people. Many wrote how they absolutely love the acting of the kids.

“Could this have been any more perfect!!! You guys are amazingly good,” wrote an Instagram user. “Legendary,” posted another. Many also shared laughing out loud emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Baby elephant refusing to go to bed may remind you of your childhood. Watch

This little animated blob is here to tell you something very important. Watch

Baby’s reaction to music being played on keyboard makes for an entertaining clip

Over 90 snakes discovered underneath a house in California, pics go viral
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs England, T20 World Cup
Covid-19 Cases
CBSE Board Exams 2022 term 1 datesheet
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bitcoin
Farmer Protest
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP