Kids give Disney cards to cast members with ‘You are the magic’ written on them

Parenting is all about teaching the virtues of kindness and compassion to your kids. It is always heartwarming to see videos of kids being kind to strangers. Like this adorable video posted on Instagram of a couple of kids in Disneyland. The kids did something really sweet and thoughtful for the cast members at the park and it is adorable to watch.

The video was posted by the Instagram account momminwiththemouse on May 27. It has got more than 1.1 million views so far, making it viral. The video shows the kids doing their favourite park activity apart from eating snacks. They hand out Disney stickers to the cast members working at the park with notes written on the back that say “You are the magic”.

“I can’t stop looking at videos of my kids at Disney this week.This activity is something that we love to do when we go to Disney. The simple act of passing out Disney stickers to Cast members with notes written on the back makes my kids so happy. They love this almost as much as rides or parades. The cast members really are the Magic! Have you ever done something like this?” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted, the video has got more than 59,000 likes and several comments with many people who work at Disney praising their gesture.

“This is so sweet. I love it such a cool idea,” commented an Instagram user. “Honestly, as a cast member, the times I get these and cast compliments immediately make my day 200% better. Thank you,” wrote another individual. “It makes our day as well!!! Guests recently haven’t been so kind and when a little human comes up to us all smiley and excited it just brings the Disney joy back. Thank you guys!!” shared another.

What do you think about this sweet video?