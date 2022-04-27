Kid’s inspiring way of consoling teammate wins hearts, leaves people emotional

People, at times, need someone who can remind them of their worth and help them through tough times. Those are the ones who can make someone’s life beautiful and better. Just like this young kid showcased in this video posted on Instagram. The video shows the little one consoling his teammate in a way that is absolutely inspiring and admirable to watch.

The video is posted on the Instagram page of Sedbergh School located in a town of England . The video captures an incident that took place during a rugby match organised by the school.

“We recently captured this amazing moment, which happened last month on our Easter Rugby Camp. The incredible connection and heart-warming friendship between these boys is the perfect demonstration of the ethos of our Sedbergh Courses, and we could not be prouder,” they posted. In the next line they added, “Growth. Originality. Leadership. Determination. #GOLD”

The video opens to show a boy running towards his teammate who is disheartened presumably because of his performance in the game. The kid then starts talking to his teammate and explains how his physical attributes don’t matter as he is a “brilliant rugby player. ”

Take a look at the video that shows how with passion and determination the kid consoles his classmate:

The video has been posted about four days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than one lakh views. It has also being re-shared by other Instagram pages. The post prompted people to shared appreciative and love-filled comments.

“Excellent display great leadership, friendship and values education. What a brilliant gentleman. Indeed,” wrote an Instagram user. “Best teammate,” shared another along with several heart emoticons. “Even the coach had to been in awe ‘best teammate ever’,” posted a third. “I wish everyone treated everyone like this. Way to go!” commented a fourth. “I am not crying. Are you crying?” expressed a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON