Kids’ pre-race fist bump doesn’t go as planned. Hilarious video shows why

It is often customary for participants in a competition to greet each other and wish good luck. These two little ones participating in a bike race for kids decided to do the same by fist bumping. However, what happened when they tried doing it has now left people chuckling. There is a chance that the video will tickle your funny bone too.

The video is posted on the Instagram page called mohawkwarrior135_ which is dedicated to a three-year-old racer who goes by Axell ‘MohawkWarrior’ Middleton. The Insta page JM Racing is also tagged in the caption. The bio of that page says that it is dedicated to two kids, aged 3 and 2, who love to race. It also explains that one of the little ones named “Jameson is the STACYC WORLD CHAMPION for 3 Years old!” It is a race organised for riders between 3 years of age to 7 years of age.

“When a pre-race fist bump doesn’t go exactly to plan,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show two kids on their bikes standing at the starting point waiting for the race to start. They then try to fist bump each other. We won’t spoil the fun by giving away anything else, so take a look at the video:

The video has been shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 68,000 views and counting. It has also been re-shared across various social media platforms. The video also prompted people to post various reactions.

“This is damn cute! You guys are famous now! It's viral,” posted an Instagram user. “Omg!!! This is great!!!” shared another. “This is just too stinkin cute,” expressed a third. “Love it!!!!” wrote a fourth.