Kids showcase awesome skills with a football, old clip goes viral

The Internet is filled with different kinds of videos. There are those videos which leave us surprised and also those that leave us thoroughly entertained. Also, there are the kinds of clips which leave us amazed and amused, both at the same time. Just like this clip showcasing the amazing football skills of a group of kids.

Originally shared on Instagram back in 2019 by El Cambio Academy, an organisation working towards developing African youth through football and education, the video again captured people’s attention after being shared recently on Twitter. In fact, since being shared on the micro-blogging site, the video has gathered nearly 1.6 million views – and the numbers are only increasing.

“Teamwork,” the Twitter user wrote while sharing the video and after seeing the clip you’ll agree that it’s the perfect caption.

Did that clip leave you astonished? Then you’re not alone. There were many who wrote how the clip evoked the same feeling in them too.

“That’s a lot of pressure on the last guy, but he nailed it!” wrote a Twitter user. “So awesome!!! Cheers to those boys!” shared another. “Gotta love the unbridled joy mixed with the genuine surprise experienced by the chaperones hanging out in the back when the kids nailed it lol,” expressed a third.

Here’s how some others reacted:

What are your thoughts on the clip?

