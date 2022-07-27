Kids' surprise turn into pure joy after realising they are getting a dog. Watch

Getting a pet is a wonderful moment. At times we also get to see that exact moment of someone getting a pet when their videos are captured and shared online. Just like this video shows how two kids react after seeing their new pet – an adorable dog.

“It's so cute how the pup immediately bonded with the kids!” reads the caption posted along with the video. The wonderful clip opens to show two kids entering a house. Upon entering they see a dog sitting on a couch. At first they get surprised to seeing the puppy. However, their surprise soon turns into that of pure joy after they realise that the dog is theirs.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 12 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has gathered nearly 43,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments.

“I love how the older boy is clearly so happy for the puppy, but first has to make sure that the cat is okay as well,” commented a Reddit user. “Right? This really shows that the kid is right in his head, they'll take good care of the dog,” expressed another. “I love how gentle they are with the pup, you're awesome parents,” commented a third. “I am 50 and I still would cry like that if someone gave me a pup,” wrote a fourth.

