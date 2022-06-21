Kid’s unimpressed reaction to family singing happy birthday will leave you chuckling. Watch viral video

How do you think people react when others serenade them with the Happy Birthday song? Usually they are seen smiling from ear to ear, and this includes the kids too. A video posted on Instagram, however, shows a very different reaction of a girl in a similar situation. The toddler’s reaction has turned the video into a source of laughter for many. There is a possibility it will have the same effect on you too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mariam, the kid’s mom, posted the video on Instagram. “She was over it,” she wrote while posting the video. The video was also posted on an Instagram page dedicated to the kid named Amira Mae that her mother manages. The caption of that post reads, “If unimpressed was a person. ”

The video shows the kid sitting in a high chair with her one of her hands beneath her chin. People around her are heard singing “Happy Birthday” with gusto. What makes the video hilarious is the kid’s reaction to this celebration. A text insert on the video also explains more. “My daughter was not impressed with us singing her ‘Happy Birthday’,” it reads.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 8.7 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various reaction. Many shared how they cannot get over the kid’s reaction.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Amira said hire her a real singer for her birthday. She’s a boss,” wrote an Instagram user. “Amira is so over the signing, the party, her dress, the high chair, all these children and the whole day. Her face is like bath me, lotion me down, put on my onesie, turn off all lights and put me to bed,” joked another. “It’s the arm position for me,” shared a third. “I can’t get over this video,” posted a third. “Hilarious,” commented a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video?