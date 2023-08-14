Kili and Neema Paul’s dance moves to Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s What Jhumka goes viral

Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul has once again impressed netizens with his dance moves. He recently took to Instagram to share a video of himself and his sister dancing to the tunes of What Jhumka. Expectedly, it has gone viral on Twitter.

Kili Paul and Neema Paul groove to the song What Jhumka from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.(Instagram/@kili_paul)

“What Jumka Is On Repeat,” wrote Kili Paul while sharing a dance video on Instagram. In the video, Kili Paul and his sister Neema Paul can be seen tapping their feet to the song What Jhumka. The duo are dressed in traditional Maasai clothing, adding an extra element of cultural flair to their performance.

Watch Kili Paul and Neema Paul dancing to What Jhumka below:

The video, since being shared on August 3, has accumulated over 1.4 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this dance video of Kili Paul and Neema Paul:

“Nailed it, buddy,” posted an Instagram user. Another added, “You made me watch it again and again.” “Neema is really doing good, “expressed a third. A fourth commented, “What Jhumka.” Many even dropped heart and fire emoticons to share their thoughts.

About the song What Jhumka

The upbeat song What Jhumka is from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and features actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Originally written by Raja Mehdi Ali Khan, the lyrics were given a modern twist by Amitabh Bhattacharya, who penned the rap and lyrics. The song is beautifully sung by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi, with Ranveer Singh taking on the rap portion. The music was composed by the talented team of Madan Mohan and Pritam.

