Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in real life? Couple’s love story is viral

Karan Johar’s directorial comeback Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, tells the story of a Punjabi-Bengali couple and also depicts the cultural differences between their traditions. Now, Twitter has been abuzz with a similar story of a real-life couple who defied their diverse backgrounds to build a lasting relationship. The love story of this Punjabi-Bengali couple mirrors characters from Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.(Twitter/@rockyandmayur)

The heartwarming story was shared on Twitter by a user who goes by Injesters. The post narrates how Rocky and Rupali conquered challenges in their marital journey despite their differences. Interestingly, they personify the characters depicted in the film itself: Rocky embodies an indomitable debater, while Rupali stands as a determined decision-maker.

Take a look at the entire post featuring their love story here:

After the tweet gained significant traction, the Twitter user proceeded to share a subsequent post, marking it as the second part of their love story. This time, they offered an update on their real-life odyssey, showcasing snapshots spanning their 20s, 30s, 40s, and 50s.

The caption alongside these pictures reads, “Rocky and Rupali Ki prem kahani part II. At 25/35/45 and 50. Many years and many hairstyles later this is where we now stand. Next year is our 30th wedding anniversary year. And 7 for going out before marriage, thereby 37 years. Phew!”

Take a look at the pictures featuring Rocky and Rupali below:

Since being shared on Twitter, both posts have earned lakhs of views. Additionally, the posts have also earned a flurry of likes and comments.

Here’s how people reacted to these heartwarming tweets:

A Twitter user wrote, “Congratulations to both of you! And so wittingly put! Wishing you both loads of happiness!”

“Congratulations on 37 years of togetherness,” posted another, while a third commented, “How lovely! Congratulations and here's to 37 more years!”

“Good to hear stories with happy endings,” shared a fourth.

A fifth expressed, “Congratulations brother! To many more ahead.”

“Can’t express in words how heartwarming these pics are. God bless and best wishes,” chimed in a sixth.

