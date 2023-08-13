Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan joins Rajinikanth fans in watching Jailer

Rajinikanth’s much-awaited film Jailer hit the theatres on August 10 and has since received rave reviews from fans and critics alike. In fact, even the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan couldn’t resist the urge to watch ‘Jailer’ in the theatre. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan took time out of his busy schedule to watch Rajinikanth’s Jailer with his family.(Twitter/@pinarayivijayan and @rajinikanth)

“Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan & family at @_PVRCinemas Lulu to watch,” reads the caption of the video shared on the Twitter handle @Southwoodoffl.

The video shows Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan walking into a multiplex screen along with his family members to watch Jailer.

Watch CM Pinarayi Vijayan thronging the theatre to watch the film:

The video was shared on August 12. It has since accumulated over 16,400 views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to Chief Minister Vijayan watching Jailer:

A Twitter user wrote, “Jailer storms all over Kerala.”

“OMG! Awesome,” added another.

A third commented, “Nice to see that the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Kerala watched the film in their respective states. Stardom matters.”

Earlier, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin watched Jailer in cinema and was impressed by the talented cast and crew behind the film.

About the film Jailer

Jailer is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and is produced by Kalanithi Maran - the chairman and founder of the Sun Group. It boasts an impressive cast, with Rajinikanth playing the lead role, supported by Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Sunil, Mirnaa Menon, and Yogi Babu. Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar and Tamannaah Bhatia make special appearances in the film.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON