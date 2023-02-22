Kili Paul and Neema Paul dance to Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal. Watch

Internet sensations Kili Paul and Neema Paul often go viral for their dance moves on various Indian songs. The duo often picks up famous regional pieces and presents a dance on them. Now, once again, they have caught the attention of many as they were seen grooving to Sapna Chaudhray's Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal.

In a video shared on their Instagram, you can see the two matching their steps to the song. They can even be seen lip-syncing the Haryanvi song. As they are dancing, both have bright smiles on their faces. In the post's caption, they wrote, "Some Songs Are Just Magical. Any Haryanvi Here?"

Take a look at the clip here:

This video was shared just one day ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has been liked by over one lakh people. Many have even left comments on the clip.

Take a look at the reactions here:

An individual in the Instagram comments section wrote, "Neema has opened up a whole lot, and she is enjoying herself." Another person added, "You nailed it, man @kili_paul. Your lip-syncing is superb." "Love. Neema, ma'am you are amazing!!!! Amazing dance and expressions by Neema ma'am," said a third. A fourth person posted, "This song is LOVED all over India and not just Haryana, brother. It is an epic Haryanvi song." Many others reacted to the video by using heart and fire emojis.

