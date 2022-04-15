Kili Paul lip-syncs to Yash's ‘Violence Violence’ dialogue from KGF Chapter 2. Watch viral video

If you are familiar with social media trends, especially those on Instagram, then chances are very less that you might not know who Kili Paul is. This Internet sensation from Tanzania, Africa, has his own Instagram page with more than 3.5 million followers. And he often takes to his page in order to share trending videos that become massive hits.

This time he has taken to his Instagram page in order to share a video of himself lip syncing to a very famous dialogue from the movie KGF Chapter 2. Directed by Prashanth Neel, this movie was released on April 14. Kili Paul can be seen lip-syncing to a dialogue that has been said by actor Yash in the movie. It is the famous ‘Violence Violence’ dialogue.

Paul can be seen donning a suit in this video, instead of his usual traditional, tribal attire. “Violence..Violence..Violence! I don’t like it. I avoid, but, violence likes me!” he mouths. And he manages to do so with effortless ease, just like in all of his other videos where he lip-syncs Indian words. “A lil acting,” he captions the video that is now viral.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram just a day ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop admiring his talent and acting skills. It has also received more than a whopping 2.4 million views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “Brother K.G.F 3 From Tanzania.” “Wow, looking so handsome,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “You will get a call from Bollywood very soon, mark my words.”

What are your thoughts on this video by Internet sensation Kili Paul?