Kili Paul, Neema Paul lip-sync Adipurush song Ram Siya Ram. Singer Sachet Tandon reacts

Internet sensations Kili Paul and his sister Neema Paul regularly post videos of themselves dancing or lip-syncing to popular Hindi songs, among others. They have now dropped yet another video of them lip-syncing to the song Ram Siya Ram from the 2023 star-studded drama fantasy Adipurush. Despite the song being in Hindi, their flawless lip-sync has won over Indians, including the singer Sachet Tandon who dropped a comment on the video. The video has so far received over 7.7 million views and over 1.4 million likes.

Kili Paul and Neema Paul lip-syncing to the song Ram Siya Ram from the film Adipurush. (Instagram/@kili_paul)

Kili Paul took to Instagram and shared a video with a caption that read, “Jai Shree Ram. Jai Hind. Let me see you all in the comment.” He also tagged singer Sachet Tandon in his post. In the video, Kili Paul, dressed in Masai traditional attire, begins lip-syncing to the Adipurush song Ram Siya Ram, with Neema Paul standing behind him and radiating a smile. As the video unfolds, Neema joins in, and together they flawlessly lip-sync the song. Their expressions, synchronised performance, and overall vibe are immaculate.

Watch the viral video below:

The captivating performance by Kili Paul and Neema Paul garnered an overwhelming response from Instagram users, who expressed their awe and admiration in the video’s comments section. Singer Sachet Tandon, who sang the song alongside his wife and singer Parampara Tandon, couldn’t stop himself from posting a comment after watching the video. He simply wrote ‘wow’ and added a heart emoticon.

Here’s how others have reacted:

An individual posted, “Goosebumps,” with a heart emoticon. “Amazing,” wrote another. A third added, “@kili_paul this one is the most beautiful reel you have made brother. Lot’s of love from India. Jai Shree Ram.” “Outstanding performance bro,” expressed a fourth. The comments section is replete with ‘Jai Shree Ram’. What are your thoughts on the video?

