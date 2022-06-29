Kim Kardashian celebrates daughter North West’s birthday with special ‘Camp North’ party

Kim Kardashian's oldest daughter North West recently turned 9 years old. To celebrate her birthday, the American socialite organised a special ‘Camp North’ party. North and her friends were taken to a camp in a private jet where they enjoyed wilderness experience.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her Instagram to share pictures of the celebration too. She also posted a few videos. “Camp North,” she wrote while sharing the post. The first picture shows silver balloons spelling out the cute moniker which are placed in front of a private jet. The others show the birthday girl enjoying her day with her guests, including Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope and singer Jessica Simpson's daughter Maxwell.

Take a look at the post:

Since being posted some 15 hours ago, the share has accumulated more than 4.3 million likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. A few also showcased their reactions with emoticons. They mainly shared heart emoticons through which they shared their reactions.

“This is amazing,” wrote an Instagram user. “So Dope,” posted another. “I want to go to camp north!” expressed a third. “Omg you’re the best mom,” commented a fourth. “Amazing job Mommy,” praised a fifth.

Kim Kardashian is mother to four kids that she had with her ex-husband and celebrity rapper Ye who was formally known as Kanye West. Besides North, Kardashian’s kids are Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

