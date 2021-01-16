IND USA
Kim Kardashian shares sweet Instagram post for daughter Chicago’s 3rd birthday

PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:38 AM IST
The image shows Chicago West. (Instagram/@ kimkardashian)

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian penned an adorably sweet note for daughter Chicago West who rang in her third birthday on Friday (local time).

The 'Keeping Up with The Kardashians' star hopped on to Instagram to pen a sweet wish for her daughter with her never-seen-before pictures and videos.

Kardashian penned the birthday note alongside the post, "My Chi Chi princess today you are three!!! You have the sweetest little high voice that I could listen to all day! You bring so much magic into all of our lives."

"My heart is so full that you chose me to be your mommy. I can't wait to celebrate you with slime and LOL Dolls today! Happy Birthday Chicago," her caption further read.

The 40-year-old star who shares four children with husband and rapper Kanye West- 7-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 2-year-old Chicago, and 1-year-old Psalm has been making headlines on ending her six-year-old relationship with Kanye West.

In the interim on a professional note, Kim Kardashian has as of late wrapped up the last episode of the 14-year-old running unscripted TV drama 'Keeping Up with The Kardashians'.

