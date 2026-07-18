'Kindness costs nothing': Stranger helps man take first airport photo in heartwarming video

Travelling for the first time is often filled with excitement and unforgettable moments. For many, capturing a photo at the airport or before boarding a flight becomes a cherished memory. A heartwarming video shared on Instagram has reminded people that even a small act of kindness from a stranger can make such moments even more special.

His first airport photo came with an unexpected helping hand. (Instagram/@rayazmotoking)

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The clip shows a fellow passenger stepping in to help a man take his first airport photo, leaving social media users smiling.

The video was shared by Instagram user Rayaz with the caption, “Delhi Diaries. Kindness costs nothing, but means everything.”

In the clip, a man is seen trying to take a photo of himself before boarding a flight for the first time. A fellow passenger notices him struggling and offers to help.

“Uncle, give it to me. I'll take the photo,” the co passenger says.

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{{^usCountry}} The man happily hands over his phone and poses for the picture. The passenger then asks him to stand at a better spot where the aircraft is visible in the background before clicking another photograph. As the man looks at the pictures, he cannot hide his smile. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The man happily hands over his phone and poses for the picture. The passenger then asks him to stand at a better spot where the aircraft is visible in the background before clicking another photograph. As the man looks at the pictures, he cannot hide his smile. {{/usCountry}}

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The text on the video reads, “Be the reason behind someone's smile. A small kindness can make people of any age smile.”

Check out the full video below:

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Internet praises the thoughtful gesture

The wholesome clip resonated with many viewers, who shared similar experiences of helping strangers and spoke about how small gestures can brighten someone's day.

One user wrote, “I always do this. They are happy, and I am happy.”

Another commented, “This is what humans are made for by God, to spread love and humanity on Earth.”

Sharing a personal experience, one person wrote, “Once I did this for an elderly couple. They had an old phone, so I clicked pictures on my phone and later sent them on WhatsApp. I know how it feels to board your first flight. I took around 200 pictures of the sky on my first flight, and I still laugh about it. But your first flight is always special.”

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Another user wrote, “Manifesting the same. I hope one day.”

“World needs more people like you,” read another comment.

One person claimed to know the man in the video and wrote, “He used to be the office boy at my old office. He is such a nice and simple person.”

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“These are the reels that make your day,” commented another.

Another user wrote, “I do this almost every day. Believe me, it brings a different level of happiness.”

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“That is so sweet of you. A good soul,” another person commented.

The video is a gentle reminder that even a simple gesture, can leave a lasting memory and make a stranger's special moment even more meaningful.