King Charles receives thunderous three cheers at Buckingham Palace garden. Watch

King Charles III and his wife, Queen Consort, Camilla, were both formally crowned in an historic ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey on May 6. Social media is flooding with numerous posts as the UK entered the era of a King after decades with the crowning of King Charles. The official Instagram page of the Royal Family is also sharing various posts from the ceremony. In their latest post they shared a video that shows King Charles receiving three cheers at Buckingham Palace from the troops.

The image shows King Charles receiving thunderous three cheers at Buckingham Palace.(Instagram/@theroyalfamily)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Three cheers for their majesties,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip shows the newly crowned King walking into Buckingham Palace garden wearing his crown and dressed in full regalia. As the video progresses, the troops standing before the King are heard giving him thunderous three cheers and saluting him.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared a little over 30 minutes ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 8.7 lakh views. The share has also gathered over 1.2 lakh likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Fantastic moment and a fab day!!” commented an Instagram user. “Best part of the day!! And that smile from The King,” shared another. “Probably my favourite part of the day, spectacular,” expressed a third. “This was truly a beautiful moment. The pride on his face said it all and the respect all the service people had was remarkable and should be celebrated. Well done,” posted a fourth. “This was a jaw dropping moment!! The perfect thank you from King to troops and back. Just loved the whole spectacle,” wrote a fifth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}