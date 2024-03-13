Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw calls pink tax 'shameful gender bias', asks women to do this

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw took to X to share a video about 'pink tax'. She retweeted a video by Dr Sanjay Arora, where he shares how, compared to men, women are charged more for some products “of the same size and quantity” by brands. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's post on the pink tax has prompted people to post varied comments on X. (File Photo)

In the video, Dr Arora says, "Do you know that women's products of the same category are far more expensive than the male products of the same size and quantity? That is 'pink tax' when women pay more for the same product".

He then gives a few examples from different industries, including skincare and clothing, where women are charged more for similar products.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw tweeted the video on X and wrote, "Pink Tax! A shameful gender bias that women must respond to by shunning such products!"

What is pink tax?

The World Economic Forum states, "Men and women often buy similar day-to-day products. But research shows that consumer products targeted and advertised to women are sometimes more expensive than comparable products marketed to men. This disparity is referred to as a so-called pink tax".

The video was posted a few hours ago. Since then, the clip has collected more than 60,000 views. The share has further accumulated close to 600 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

Dr Arora reacted to Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's tweet and added, "Thank you, Kiran ji, for amplifying this".

"For folks who are saying ingredients are different... Please explain the pricing difference for the cotton tees," posted an X user.

"This isn't tax. This is smart pricing by companies," argued another.

"Thank you for talking about this," shared a third.

"It's not a tax, but why pay extra for the same product?!" added a fourth.

"Thank you, madam, for bringing awareness about this #pinktax, but shunning such products is not the right way, I think. We should make the manufacturers keep the price tag equal for both genders. Consumer courts should take action on this?!" wrote a fifth.