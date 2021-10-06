Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kitten gets the sweetest welcome from older cats in this wholesome video. Watch
Kitten gets the sweetest welcome from older cats in this wholesome video. Watch

Published on Oct 06, 2021 02:33 PM IST
This kitten gets the warmest welcome from older cats. Screengrab
By Shreya Garg

Do you love cats? Does your day remain incomplete until you binge-watch a few cat videos? If the answer is yes, here’s a video to add to your must-watch list.

This wonderful cat video has been shared on Reddit. The clip opens to show three cats standing around a basket. Someone opens the basket and inside is a little kitten, their new companion. The new member keeps turning its head around to see its fellow mates, while the others shower it with lots of kisses and love. There’s a possibility you will play this video on a loop. After all, such a sweet welcome given to a kitten is both heartwarming and worth watching multiple times over.

Take a look at the video which may leave you smiling from ear to ear:

 

The video was shared about 16 hours ago. Since then, it has received over 12,800 upvotes and several comments. While many showered praise for the video, some also shared tales of how they introduced their new cat to existing ones.

“My cats took two years before they tolerated each other. Then again they were both full grown and the same gender so I think they thought the other was competition for resources and territory,” wrote an individual. “The most well adjusted cats I’ve ever seen! Lovely,” commented another.

What do you think of this video?

cat video
