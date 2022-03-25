Kitten meets puppy for the first time. Watch their sweet interaction

People often love watching those videos that showcase interactions between cats and dogs. Those are the clips that usually leave people smiling and uplift their moods almost instantly. Case in point, this video posted on Reddit that showcases the first meeting between a kitten and a puppy.

The video opens to show a cat and a dog standing in front of a window with curtains half drawn. At first the kitten tries touching the pooch but a curtain hinders its approach. However, soon, the duo starts poking each other using their paws while playing.

“The first time my puppy and kitten met!” reads the caption posted along with the clip. Take a look at the sweet video that may leave you with a huge smile.

The video has been shared about 10 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 1,800 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Some couldn’t stop commenting how the duo gently interacts with each other.

“It's so funny watching dogs and cats try to establish a common play method,” wrote a Reddit user. “BFFs in the making. Keep us posted,” expressed another. “They are purr-fect for each other,” commented a third. “Omg that’s cute!” posted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?