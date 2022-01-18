Kitten’s toy gets stuck, mama cat takes it down so her baby can play again

Cat videos are often absolutely cute to watch, especially, if they showcase mama cats and their kittens. This video posted on Reddit is a fine inclusion to that category. There is a chance that this very cute video will leave you with a smile.

Shared on Reddit, the pet video opens to show a toy hanging from a stick that is placed on top of what appears to be a refrigerator. A kitten is seen jumping and playing with it. However, after some time, the toy gets stuck and that is when the little one calls its mama for help. We won’t give away everything, so take a look at how the mother feline saves the day.

The video, since being shared about 15 hours ago, has gathered about 65,000 upvotes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied reactions. Many also praised the mama cat’s intelligence.

“How she sits and studies the problem for a moment, calculating where to hook a claw; and the finality of her walk away: sorted,” wrote a Reddit user. “So smart,” posted another. “That momma cat was just enjoying the peace and quiet while her baby played by itself. I know that feeling lol,” joked a third.

